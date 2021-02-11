Gangtok, Feb 11 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,113 on Thursday as two more people tested positive for the infection, an official said.

Both the new cases were reported in East Sikkim, IEC member Sonam Bhutia said.

The Himalayan state now has 62 active cases, while 5,820 people have recovered from the disease, 135 patients have succumbed to the infection and 96 have migrated to other states, he said.

Sikkim has so far tested 76,386 samples for COVID-19, including 170 in the last 24 hours, he added.

