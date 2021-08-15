Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Aug 14 (PTI) Two Odisha Police commandos have been posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra, India's third-highest gallantry medal in peacetime, the Defence Ministry announced on Saturday.

Debasis Sethy and Sudhir Kumar Tudu of the Special Operations Group of Odisha Police were named as recipients of the Saurya Chakra, which is awarded for exemplary bravery, valour and courageous action.

The two commandos were engaged in a combing operation at a forest near Sikri village in Kalahandi district in September last year. Five Naxals were killed in the operation.

“Both Commandos Debasis Sethy and Commando Sudhir Kumar Tudu will remain in the heart of Odisha Police personnel... They put their own lives in danger and showed exemplary bravery," Odisha Director General of Police Abhay said in a message.

A total of 67 police medals for gallantry have been announced for Odisha Police personnel, the ministry said.

“We thank the government of India for this recognition of valour and courage of Odisha Police personnel,” Abhay said.

This is the highest number of medals on one occasion announced for Odisha Police and it is a matter of pride, he said.

“While we celebrate the valour and bravery of our men and remember the sacrifice of our martyrs, we appeal to Maoists to lay down their arms and join the mainstream,” he added.

