Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 11 (ANI): Two terrorists, including one from Pakistan were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar said that two police personnel have also been injured in the gunfight.

In a tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police, it read, "Kulgam Encounter Update: One #Pakistani #terrorist (code name Chacha) and one #hybrid terrorist killed. Two Police Personnel also injured. They are being evacuated to hospital. #Encounter going on: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice"

The encounter broke out at the Khurbatpora area of Kulgam today evening. ""#Encounter has started at #Khurbatpora area of #Kulgam. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

