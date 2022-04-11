Muktsar, April 11: In a shocking incident, a woman in Muktsar was allegedly killed by her husband on Sunday. The incident took place in Mandi Bariwala. The accused has been booked by the cops.

As per the report published in the Tribune, the deceased has been identified as Sarbjit Kaur. Reportedly, the accused hit the woman with an axe. The woman died on the spot. An internal dispute might be the reason behind the murder, said police. Haryana: Retired CRPF Jawan Kills Wife Before Shooting Himself in Rohtak.

The deceased's father, Bharpur Singh, registered a complaint against his son-in-law and Sarbjit's husband Jasdeep Singh, and his parents. On the basis of the complaint, the cops booked the trio under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

