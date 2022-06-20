Baripada, Jun 20 (PTI) Two persons including an elderly woman were trampled to death by wild tuskers in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Digarisole village of Baripada forest division on Sunday night, Bangiriposi range officer Laxmidhar Behera said.

Also Read | Poco X4 GT Confirmed To Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

A herd of 70 elephants from the Dalma Elephant Sanctuary in neighbouring Jharkhand had sneaked into the Bangiriposi forest range.

Budhia Munda (38) was returning home from a market when he was suddenly attacked by elephants. Fulamani Munda (60) was trampled to death while she was sleeping in her house on Sunday night.

Also Read | Maharashtra MLC Elections 2022: Supreme Court Dismisses Pleas of Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh To Cast Vote for MLC Polls.

A team of forest officials has been deployed to chase away the elephants, Behera added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)