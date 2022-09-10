Mathura (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A two-year-old girl went missing from a guest house in Vrindavan where her family had been staying for about 10 days, police said on Saturday.

Vrindavan police station SHO Suraj Prakash Sharma suspected it to be a case of kidnap. He said the family hails from from Lakhimpur Kheri district and was on a visit to Mathura. They had been living in the guest house on Parikrama Marg.

According to their relatives, the child was put to sleep and her parents went to bed soon after on Friday night, but a few hours later, she went missing. After frantic search efforts did not help, they filed a police complaint this morning.

SHO Sharma said footage from CCTV cameras in the area is being checked and efforts to trace the child are on.

