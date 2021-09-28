Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], September 28 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a two-year-old was brutally beaten up and thrown in a sugarcane farm at Athani taluk in Belagavi, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, they found the toddler on September 23 with burn marks on the face and body.

The police suspect that black magic could be the reason for the burn injuries.

The whereabouts of the parents are not known.

The condition of the baby is said to be serious and is in the care of the Women and Child Welfare department.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

