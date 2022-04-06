New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) A week after a major fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi, civic authorities on Wednesday said 20 advanced machines have been installed to speed up biomining process of the massive dump.

Biomining is a process by which garbage is treated with bio-organisms or natural elements like air and sunlight so that the biodegradable elements in the waste break down over time.

Each set of these machines will process 1,000 tonne garbage per day, and eight have already started working, while the remaining 12 machines are likely to be functional by mid-May, officials said.

The move by the EDMC comes a week after a fire broke out at the massive dumping yard on March 28 following which a huge cloud of smoke enveloped the region and its neighbouring areas.

The blaze was finally doused on March 30 evening, over 50 hours after it broke out.

To reduce legacy waste at Ghazipur landfill site, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation has intensified the biomining process at the site, it said in a statement.

Senior officers said biomining process has been adopted with a final goal of removal of the legacy waste. Biomining of legacy waste at Ghazipur site was started in 2019-20 which started with two machines. It was gradually increased to 20 machines, they added.

The EDMC has also focused on decentralized processing of waste and has identified a few land parcels where bio-methanation and composting activities are planned in association with IGL, etc., the statement said.

"In addition, there is increased focus on green composting in parks, RWAs etc. On the other hand, Material Recovery Facilities (MRF) have already been established to take care of dry waste.

"The 1300 TPD MSW to 12 MW waste-to-energy Plant at Ghazipur which has been under repair for the past many months, is also expected to start taking waste from next month. This will reduce the quantity of waste reaching the Ghazipur landfill site and will improve the speed of biomining of legacy waste," the statement said.

Notwithstanding that a major challenge in biomining lies in disposal of excavated material and that areas under EDMC is bounded by Yamuna on one side and Uttar Pradesh border on the other, the corporation continues to explore avenues for disposal of excavated material, it said.

The EDMC is also engaging an external agency to carry out biomining of 50 lakh MT legacy waste as well as disposal of various components, and creation of a scientific landfill and a leachate treatment plant. The work is likely to be awarded in one month, the civic body said.

The EDMC is fully committed to complete removal of legacy waste of Ghazipur in the next 3-4 years. The DDA and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) are also helping EDMC in achieving this goal, it said.

On Saturday, the civic body had said the process had begun to replace the old trommel machines with new, high-speed equipment that would eventually also double the waste-processing capacity to "three lakh tonne per month".

An estimated 140 lakh tonne of legacy waste is lying at the massive dump and processing it is a "challenging task," it had said in a statement.

The capacity of existing trommel machines is less and they are occupying more space. Presently, the waste is being processed at an estimated rate of 1.20 lakh tonne per month, the civic body said.

