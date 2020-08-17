Gangtok, Aug 17 (PTI) Sikkim on Monday reported 20 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the state's tally to 1,187, an official said.

All the 20 COVID-19 positive cases have come from East Sikkim district in the past 24 hours, Director General (DG)- cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said.

As per district-wise break-up of COVID-19 cases, East Sikkim has registered the highest number at 684, followed by 460 in South Sikkim, 42 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim, he said.

Sikkim has 485 active cases at present while 701 patients have been cured of the disease and one patient has died, Bhutia said.

The Himalayan state has tested 34,183 samples so far for COVID-19, he said.

