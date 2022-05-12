Aligarh (UP), May 12 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped in this district by two men who also uploaded a video of the crime on social media. One of the accused has been arrested, police said.

The woman, who narrated her ordeal to a local news channel on Wednesday, had threatened to kill herself if the two, who are from the same village as her and known to her family, were not arrested.

Also Read | True Wireless Earbuds Manufacturing in India Reaches 14% in 1 Year: Report.

One of the two accused was arrested on Thursday, police said.

She has alleged that the accused took her to a secluded place near her village under Atrauli police station limits on April 14. They allegedly forced her to consume a spiked beverage there and raped her when she lost consciousness. However, the rape charges were not mentioned in the FIR.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Polls on 57 Seats Across 11 States on June 10, Says Election Commission.

The woman said that her family did not lodge any complaint immediately after the incident following the mediation of some elders and threats by the accused.

The matter came to light after about 10 to 15 days when a video of the incident surfaced on social media, following which her approached police with a complaint on May 5.

The police lodged an FIR on May 6 in which the two named accused were charged under section 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman intending to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the IT Act among others, Circle Officer Atrauli, Shiv Pratap Singh told PTI.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shubham Patel said the matter was being investigated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)