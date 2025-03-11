Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) Former RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary was walking menacingly and holding a passenger with a long beard at gunpoint on board a moving train when he went on a shooting spree, an eye witness told a court here on Tuesday.

The witness, a former Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Railway Protection Force, recalled that he heard the sound of firing and saw passengers lying on the floor near the pantry car of the train.

He was on escort duty on Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on July 31, 2023, when Chaudhary allegedly shot dead his senior colleague and three passengers.

Recounting the horror, the witness said that he was near the B1 compartment of the train when he heard several passengers shouting "aaya aaya".

Moments later he saw Chaudhary holding a passenger who sported a long beard at gunpoint and walking towards the pantry car aggressively.

The former ASI said he and other passengers tried to hide themselves fearing that Chaudhary could open fire at anyone.

The eye witness said he considered restraining Chaudhary but "could not dare to open fire" as the RPF constable was walking along with passengers.

"Then I heard the sound of firing and saw passengers lying on the floor near the pantry car," he recalled.

However, his testimony remained incomplete on Tuesday as defence advocate Jaywant Patil sought adjournment stating that the evidence cannot be recorded in the absence of the accused, who was admitted to the Thane Mental Hospital on February 20 for treatment, the plea said.

The prosecution submitted that the plea should be allowed in the interest of justice, prompting the court to direct Thane prison authorities to submit Chaudhary's medical documents in the next hearing.

The matter will be heard on March 29.

Chaudhary had allegedly shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and another passenger in the B5 coach with his automatic weapon. The other victims included a passenger who was fatally shot in a pantry car and another in the S6 coach next to the pantry car.

Following the firing, passengers pulled the emergency chain of the train which stopped near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network). Chaudhary was trying to flee when he was nabbed from railway tracks with his weapon.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and other charges. Relevant provisions of the Railways Act and the Maharashtra Prevention Of Defacement of Property Act were also invoked.

