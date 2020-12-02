Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 2 (ANI): As many as 22 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,869, the state Information and Public Relations Department informed on Wednesday.

The total figure includes 3,572 recoveries and 291 active cases.

So far, six lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the state.

Meanwhile, India reported 36,604 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Wednesday.

The overall coronavirus cases reached 94,99,414 including 4,28,644 active cases and 89,32,647 recoveries. With 501 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,38,122. (ANI)

