Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was killed by a tiger in the Mohammadi range of the South Kheri Forest Division, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Udaypur village under the Hyderabad police limits when the victim, Rohit, had gone to collect grass to feed his domestic animals, they said.

According to villagers, when Rohit did not return home, his family members started searching for him and spotted his bicycle, a grass cutter and a pile of grass near a field along with the pugmarks of a tiger.

Forest officials were informed and a search operation was launched, police said, adding that a partially eaten body of the victim was found in a sugarcane field later.

Divisional forest officer (DFO), South Kheri, Sanjay Biswal visited the spot and asked villagers to be on alert.

Biswal confirmed to PTI that Rohit was killed in a tiger attack and the animal's pugmarks were seen on the spot when the corpse was found.

The official said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination and further proceedings were carried out.

He added that the movement of a male tiger had been reported in the area earlier and local people were requested to be vigilant.

