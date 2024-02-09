New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): A 22-year-old man was allegedly shot after a brief altercation with a group of five people over a money dispute in the Shastri Park area of North East district earlier last night, police said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Farman, Fazil, Prince, Faizal and Wahid, all scrap dealers by profession (all aged 18-21).

According to Delhi police, "The incident took place around 10:20 pm on Thursday when the group of accused cornered the victim, Sharukh over a money issue in Shastri Park, Gali number 9 of Delhi's North East district."

The accused group had a brief altercation with Sharukh after which one of the accused, Farman shot him in his right lower abdomen, said police.

All five fled away from the scene after the incident.

Shortly after police reached the site of the incident and Sharukh was taken to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition after treatment.

Based on the complaint that was filed by Sharukh, a case was registered against the five in the matter.

As per the police, Sharukh, who also works as a scrap dealer, has more than 13 criminal cases registered against him, including robbery, snatching and the Arms Act.

Currently, efforts are being made to apprehend the accused persons, said police.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

