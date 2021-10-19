Jammu, Oct 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman who went missing from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district in September this year was rescued from Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

The woman's father in Jardi village had on September 25 lodged with the police a report about his daughter gone missing, they said.

Following enquiries and hectic efforts police zeroed on the location of the woman in Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

A police team led by a sub-inspector rescued the woman from Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, they added.

