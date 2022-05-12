New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) A 22-year-old man, who allegedly cheated two people of over Rs 2.40 lakh on the pretext of giving them visas of Serbia, was arrested from the airport here, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar Soni, a resident of Uttam Nagar here. He introduced himself to the two victims as an assistant coordinator in the Bureau of Immigration and furnished fake identity cards to gain their trust, the police said.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar Spotted at the Launch of Book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ (View Pics).

Complainant Sandeep Kumar, a native of Jalandhar in Punjab, alleged on Saturday that Soni introduced himself as Ankit Kumar and assured him and his friend Jaswant of visas to the European country for 1,500 Euros each (Rs 1.21 lakh).

Soni met the duo outside the Bureau of Immigration's Foreigners Regional Registration Office at Bhikaji Cama Place, collected the money and their passports, and asked them to wait outside the office.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: EC Announces Dates, Polls to 57 Rajya Sabha Seats To Be Held on June 10 and Results To Be Declared on Same Day.

However, Soni never returned, police said citing the complaint.

After verification, a case was registered at RK Puram police station and investigation was taken up, a senior police officer said.

Soni was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport and 2,400 Euros (Rs 1.93 lakh) were recovered from him. A laptop and two fake ID cards – one bearing the name Ankit Kumar and another Rohit Kumar – were recovered from his possession, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)