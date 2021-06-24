Aizawl, Jun 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Mizoram mounted to 18,624 on Thursday as 226 more people, including 19 prisoners, tested positive for the disease, an official said.

The death toll rose to 86 as one more fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 140 were recorded in Aizawl, 37 in Kolasib and 31 in Lunglei.

The remaining cases were registered in several other districts.

Nineteen prisoners of Aizawl Central Jail, 54 children, two frontline workers and a Border Security Force employee are among the new patients, the official said.

There are currently 160 coronavirus patients in the central jail, he said.

Six new patients have travel history.

The northeastern state now has 4,442 active cases, and 14,096 people have recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 75.68 per cent.

Mizoram has so far conducted over 4.65 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 3,136 on Wednesday.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said over 4.37 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday, with 53,892 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

