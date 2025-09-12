Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 12 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said 23 Odias, who were stranded in Nepal, have been safely rescued and repatriated to India through the coordinated efforts of the State and Central governments.

"In view of the prevailing unrest in Nepal, 23 Odias who were stranded there have been safely rescued and repatriated to India. By the blessings of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, and through the coordinated efforts of agencies from both the State and Central Governments, including the Directorate of Odisha Parivar under the Department of Odia Language, Literature & Culture and the PRC Office in New Delhi, the operation was successfully carried out," CM Majhi said in a post on X.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Pick for US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, Reveals Delhi Invitation to Washington Next Week As Trade Deal Nears Completion.

The Chief Minister extended his "sincere gratitude to all authorities and agencies whose coordinated efforts ensured the successful completion of this operation. The State Government remains firmly committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of Odias across the globe."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted to the ongoing unrest in Nepal for the past several days and said it was a matter that should be addressed by the "Government of India".

Also Read | Alliance in West Bengal Will Be Decided by State Unit, Final Call With High Command: Congress MP KC Venugopal.

He added that the state government is monitoring the safety of Indian tourists, including those from Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "This is an international issue. It is better if the Government of India speaks on it. Our tourists, including those from Maharashtra, who are visiting Nepal, are being brought back. We are in touch with them."

The chief minister assured that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure the safety of citizens from Maharashtra who were stranded in Nepal. He said that coordination was underway with central agencies and Indian authorities to facilitate their safe return.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's statement comes amid ongoing unrest, as anti-establishment protests led by Nepal's Gen Z continue across the country.

Meanwhile, 31 people have been killed and over 1000 injured in clashes with security forces during the anti-corruption demonstrations across the country, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following the government's imposition of a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)