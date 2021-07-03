Nashik, Jul 3 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in the Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 3,95,047 with addition of 231 cases on Saturday, a health official said. The virus also claimed 13 lives -- one in Nashik city -- during the day which took the death toll in the district to 8,371.

So far, 356 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon, 3,885 in Nashik city limits and 4,004 in other parts of the district. Over a hundred patients who died during treatment here were from outside the district.

Of the tally of COVID-19 patients, Nashik city accounts for 2,26,862 and Malegaon for 12,534.

So far, 3,84,403 patients have recovered in the district, including 347 on Saturday. As many as 20,02,499 swabs have been tested to date including 10,449 on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)