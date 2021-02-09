Ahmedabad, Feb 9 (PTI) Gujarat reported 234 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday which increased the tally of cases to 2,63,910, thehealth department said.

With one fatality, the state's COVID-19 death toll rose to 4,397, it said.

At the same time, 353 patients were discharged, raising the number of recovered cases in the state to 2,57,473, said the department in its release.

It improved the state's recovery rate to 97.56 per cent.

There are 2,040 active cases in the state, out of which the condition of 24 patients is critical.

As many as 56,332 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 across 974 booths on Tuesday, said the health department. Thus 6,60,516 persons have been inoculated in the state so far.

The only COVID-19 death in Gujarat during the day was reported from Ahmedabad.

Vadodara district reported the highest number of 70 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 44, Surat 36, and Rajkot 34 cases.

All the other districts reported new cases in single digit, including eight in Gandhinagar, seven in Anand and four in Narmada.

The Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli remains COVID-19-free after the number of active cases dropped to zero on Monday.

The UT has reported a total of 3,370 COVID-19 cases, 3,368 recoveries and two deaths.

A senior official said over 70 per cent healthcare workers in the UT have been vaccinated and the process to vaccinate frontline workers has started from Monday.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,63,910, New cases 234, Death toll 4,397, Discharged 2,57,473, Active cases 2,040, People tested so far - figure not released.

