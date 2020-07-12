Chandigarh, Jul 12 (PTI) The novel coronavirus tally rose to 7,821 in Punjab on Sunday with 234 new cases, while four more deaths took the toll to 199, the Health Department said.

There are 2,230 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 5,392 people have recovered so far, with 352 more being discharged in the last 24 hours, according to the medical bulletin.

Two out of the four new fatalities were from Amritsar, while a death each was from Pathankot and Sangrur districts, the department said.

Nine patients are critical and on ventilator support, while 59 are on oxygen support. As many 3,95,185 samples have been tested so far, the bulletin said.

Sixty new COVID-19 cases were detected in Ludhiana, followed by 36 in Jalandhar, 23 each in Mohali and SBS Nagar, and 22 in Amritsar districts.

Twenty-one more people are afflicted with the disease in Patiala, 12 each in Sangrur and Bathinda, six in Mansa and four in Rupnagar districts.

Two more coronavirus cases each were from Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Muktsar, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib and Kapurthala.

There was a new case each of the pathogen in Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Faridkot.

Ludhiana continued to top the tally with 1,376 coronavirus cases, followed by 1,223 in Jalandhar and 1,062 in Amritsar.

As many as 641 cases have been registered so far in Sangrur, followed by 584 in Patiala, 391 in Mohali and 288 in Gurdaspur.

In Pathankot, 246 people have been infected with the deadly disease so far, followed by 217 in Tarn Taran, 213 in SBS Nagar and 196 in Hoshiarpur.

There have been 157 cases of the contagion in Ferozepur, 153 in Faridkot, 146 each in Muktsar and Fatehgarh Sahib, and 143 in Moga, the bulletin said.

Bathinda has registered 141 infectiond so af, followed by 128 each in Kapurthala and Rupnagar, 105 in Fazilka, 74 in Barnala and 63 in Mansa, it added.

