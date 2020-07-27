Port Blair, Jul 27 (PTI) Twenty-four persons were arrested in Andaman and Nicobar Islands for organising a party at a hotel, violating the guidelines related to COVID-19, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided hotel TSG Emerald in Phoenix Bay area of Port Blair on Sunday night, they said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Situation in Thiruvananthapuram Continues to Be Serious With 7 Large Community Clusters, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

It was found that total 91 people, including women and children, were gathered there on the occasion of the formation of a new committee of Lions Club, Port Blair. Besides, cold mortuary boxes and masks were also to be distributed, police said.

Twenty-three members of the club, including its president M P Shaktivel who organised the gathering in violation of the guidelines, were arrested, they said.

Also Read | Mausam App: City Forecast, Weather Warnings, Current Weather and More; Here's How the Weather Forecast App Works.

The manager of the hotel was also arrested, police said.

Those arrested were booked under the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)