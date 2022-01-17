Shimla, Jan 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 2,45,811 on Monday as 2,446 more people tested positive for the viral disease, while the death toll climbed to 3,880 with six more fatalities, a health official said.

Solan reported the highest number of fresh cases at 359, followed by 348 in Kangra, 312 in Mandi, 310 in Sirmaur, 280 in Shimla, 214 in Bilaspur, 207 in Una, 168 in Hamirpur, 119 in Kullu, 75 in Chamba, 46 in Kinnaur and eight in Lahaul-Spiti, he said.

Of the latest deaths, four were reported from Kangra and one each from Una and Chamba. These included five men and a woman aged between 49 and 79, the official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 12,142, he said.

With 1,292 more patients recuperating from COVID-19, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh increased to 2,29,746, he said.

