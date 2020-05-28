India News | 25 More COVID-19 Cases in UP: KGMU, Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Out of the 1,239 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 25 are positive, said King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 6,566 more COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths in the last 24 hours the total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,58,333, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases includes 86,110 active cases, 67,692 cured/ discharged/migrated and 4,531 deaths. (ANI)

