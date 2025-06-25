Hyderabad, Jun 25 (PTI) Twenty-five more Telangana citizens arrived safely in New Delhi on Wednesday from the conflict-hit Middle East region, taking the total number of returnees to 48.

Of the 25, 18 were from Israel, while seven came from Iran, an official release said.

The team at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi received all the passengers and extended necessary assistance including reception, refreshments, and support for onward travel.

Most of them booked flight tickets to Hyderabad on their own, while Telangana Bhavan officials ensured seamless transit coordination, it said.

The state government, as per Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's initiative, has been making efforts to facilitate the safe return of citizens stranded in the Middle East region.

With the announcement of a ceasefire and clearance of restricted airspace, evacuation efforts are now progressing at a faster pace. The state government is fully committed to extending all necessary support until the last citizen returns home safely, the release said.

The dedicated helpline at Telangana Bhavan remains operational, providing real-time information and assistance for those still awaiting evacuation or in transit, it added.

