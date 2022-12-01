Guwahati, December 1: Assam has an estimated 25,073 People Living with HIV (PLHIV), according to Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS). Of the 25,073 PLHIV, 45 per cent are female and three per cent are children, it said.

The HIV prevalence rate in Assam is 0.09 per cent, lower than the national prevalence rate of 0.21 per cent, the ASACS said in a release, quoting the NACO HIV Estimation Report 2021, on the occasion of World AIDS Day on Thursday.

The total number of people alive by taking AntiRetroviral therapy (ART) is 10,765 in the state. Kamrup (Metropolitan) district has the highest number of cases at 7,610, followed by Cachar with 5,200, Nagaon 16,02 and Dibrugarh 1,402.

Regarding the route of transmission in Assam, 81.63 per cent is through sex between heterosexuals, 5.54 per cent is through HIV-infected syringe and needles, parent to child is 4.76 per cent, homosexual route is 4.61 per cent, 0.85 per cent through blood transfusions and 2.61 is not specified, it said.

ASACS has undertaken various activities to create awareness by disseminating HIV messages in mass media (print and electronic), outdoor media (hoardings, bus and train panelling), folk media, social media (facebook, twitter, instagram), activities during festivals, events and HIV awareness in colleges through Red Ribbon Clubs and schools through Adolescence Education Programme, the release stated.

On the occasion of World AIDS Day, the state Health department will organise a central function at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) where Minister for Health and Family Welfare Keshab Mahanta will launch ten Opioid Substitution Therapy (OPD-OST) Dispensing Centres for district hospitals across Assam.

A rally was also flagged off at GMCH auditorium complex by renowned swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika with students from colleges and various institutions, NGOs and other stakeholders participating. World AIDS Day is being observed in all districts across Assam with rallies, public meetings and various other activities.

