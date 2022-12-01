Each year the sphere marks World AIDS Day to ensure that everyone suffering from HIV is well-served. The occasion also focuses on improving and boosting the availability, quality, and acceptability of services for HIV treatment, testing, and prevention of AIDS-related illness. World AIDS Day 2022 falls on Thursday, 1 December. This year's theme for the global observance is "Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV." Here's our collection of World AIDS Day 2022 quotes, messages, sayings and images. World AIDS Day 2022 Date and Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About the Prevention and Control of HIV.

Quote Reads: Let Us Stand Up and Make a Difference. Let Us Create More Awareness for a Happy Future on World AIDS Day! – Unknown

Quote Reads: AIDS Today Is Not a Death Sentence. It Can Be Treated as a Chronic Illness or a Chronic Disease. – Yusuf Hamied

Quote Reads: Health Is the Most Important Thing for a Person and HIV Is the Biggest Threat to Our Health. Let Us Create Awareness on World AIDS Day. – Unknown

Quote Reads: It Is Bad Enough That People Are Dying of AIDS, but No One Should Die of Ignorance. – Elizabeth Taylor

Quote Reads: One of the Best Ways To Fight Stigma and Empower HIV-Positive People Is by Speaking Out Openly and Honestly About Who We Are and What We Experience. – Alex Garner, HIV Activist

