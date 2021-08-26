Lalitpur (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) A 26-year-old married woman was allegedly raped in a village here in Banpur area, police said on Thursday.

On the evening of August 21, the woman was alone in a field when the accused identified as Sahab Singh Lodhi threatened her with a knife and allegedly raped her, they said.

Her husband had gone to the hospital with his mother when the incident took place, they said.

An FIR in this regard was registered on Wednesday, police said, adding that the accused was arrested.

The woman has undergone a medical examination and the report is awaited, they said.

