Hyderabad, Sept 2 (PTI) Telangana continued to record an increase in coronavirus cases with 2,892 fresh infections and 10 more deaths, taking the tally in the state to 1.30 lakh.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 477, followed by Rangareddy 234, Medchal Malkajgiri 192, Nalgonda 174 and Karimnagar 152 districts, a government bulletin said on Wednesday, providing data as of 8 pm on September 1.

Also Read | India Reports 78,357 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Nears 38 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 66,333.

As many as 59,421 samples were tested on September 1.

Cumulatively, 14.83 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was 39,952, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Unlock 4.0 Guidelines by Maharashtra Govt Effective From Today, Here’s What’s Allowed And What’s Not in the State.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.64 per cent, while it was 1.76 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 so far stood at 97,402 while 32,341 are under treatment.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 74.5 per cent, while it was 77.02 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home and institutional isolation was 25,271.

As there was a high incidence of COVID-19 in the age group of 20 to 50 years, the government has requested the people not to go out, unless absolutely necessary.

When they step out, they should strictly observe precautions like use of face masks and social distancing. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)