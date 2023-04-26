Amaravati, Apr 26 (PTI) As many as 29 out of the 58 expatriates from Andhra Pradesh currently stuck in violence-hit Sudan are waiting for transit to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, the AP Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) said on Wednesday.

APNRTS president Medapati Venkat said the 29 expatriates are waiting at Port Sudan to take the next available ship or Indian Air Force flight to get to Jeddah.

Also Read | Air India Crew Grounded by DGCA for 'In-Flight Hospitality' Fiasco on Dubai-Delhi Flight.

While 23 more are waiting to reach Port Sudan, two expatriates have already landed in Jeddah, another one is expected to arrive in Delhi tonight, he told PTI.

Three more, holding high profile positions in the African country, are availing special transport arrangements being made by their employers with the permission of the Indian Embassy.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Says Resurfaced Sexual Content Should Be Removed; Victim Need Not Approach Court Again.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is making arrangements for the 23 expatriates to reach Port Sudan while one more expatriate is availing transport arrangements being made by the employer, said APNRTS chief executive Hemalatha Rani.

The government-run society has created a Whatsapp group for all the expatriates waiting to get evacuated and sharing regular updates, even as its helpline 0863 – 2340678 and Whatsapp number 8500027678 are also offering assistance.

According to APNRTS, the evacuees are expected to reach India by Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to bring back all the evacuees by bearing their airfares, said Venkat. Once they arrive at Delhi and Mumbai, they will be put on domestic flights to reach the State, he added.

Meanwhile, AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner Himanshu Shukla is in regular touch with the Embassy in the African country for facilitating the repatriation.

India on Monday launched ‘Operation Kaveri' to bring back its nationals from Sudan that has been witnessing fierce fighting following a power struggle between the regular army and a paramilitary force.

The deadly fighting between Sudan's army and a paramilitary group for the past few days has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)