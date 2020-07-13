Chandigarh, Jul 13 (PTI) Twenty-nine more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking the union territory's infection tally to 588, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, eight people have died from the infection in the city, which serves as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

On Monday, seven cases were reported from Mani Majra; six from Sector 32; four from Sector 45; three from Sector 50; two each from Sectors 45 and 52; and one each from Sector 21, Sector 45, Sector 46, Dhanas and Ram Darbar, the bulletin said.

Six coronavirus patients were discharged after recovered from the infection.

A total of 423 people have been cured of the virus so far, the bulletin said.

A total of 9,722 samples have been taken for testing so far and of these, 9,094 tested negative while reports in 38 cases are awaited, it said.

There are 157 active cases as of now in the city.

