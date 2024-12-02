Imphal, Dec 2 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that 29 suspected Bangladeshis possessing Aadhaar cards issued in Assam were apprehended in Imphal West district.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the suspected Bangladeshis employed in a bakery in Mayang Imphal Bengoon area on Monday, he said.

Also Read | Palghar Shocker: Fungus, Live Larvae Found in 'Chikki' for Students at 2 Zilla Parishad Schools, Parents Say Health of Children Is at Risk.

"They possessed Aadhaar cards issued in Assam and were arrested on the basis of suspicion. They violated norms of Inner Line Permit of Manipur government," he told reporters.

As the documents showed they were from Assam, the 29 people will be handed over to Assam authorities on Tuesday, he said.

Also Read | Vasai: Pet Dog Dies From Trauma After Witnessing Owners Hit by Speeding Car During Night Walk in Maharashtra's Yashwant Smart City, Probe Underway.

A revenue department official who issued them ILPs was also suspended, the CM said.

"The Centre has allowed ILP in Manipur for the protection of the people of the state. What will happen if those involved in implementing it are engaged in such corrupted practices?" he wondered.

"We suspect there might be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in Manipur," he added.

On media queries about Laishram Kamalbabu Singh who went missing from an army camp at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district, the CM said, "Security forces are searching for him. Yesterday, helicopters were used by the army to look for him. Teams have been sent to search for him but no information about his whereabouts has been received yet."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)