Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) Karnataka logged 293 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,90,528 and the toll to 38,122.

The day also saw 323 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,44,422, a health department bulletin said.

Out of 293 new cases reported on Tuesday, 187 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 106 discharges and two deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is now 7,955.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.36 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.36 per cent.

Out of the four deaths reported on Tuesday, two were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada.

Dakshina Kannada followed Bengaluru Urban in number of cases with 21, followed by Mysuru 18, Kolar 12, Hassan 10, while the rest were scattered in other areas.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total 12,53,177, followed by Mysuru 1,79,330 and Tumakuru 1,20,903.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,30,380, followed by Mysuru 1,76,725 and Tumakuru 1,19,616.

Cumulatively a total of 5,15,72,429 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 79,996 were done on Tuesday alone.

