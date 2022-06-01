Ayodhya (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said the second phase of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya will start after the foundation laying of the sanctum sanctorum here.

Maurya reached Ayodhya's Ram Katha Park helipad to receive Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who will be laying the foundation stone of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple later in the day.

"The construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple was started after the decision of the Supreme Court. After the completion of the first phase of construction work in the Ram Janmabhoomi, the second phase will start with the laying of foundation stone by the chief minister today.

"Today is a day of great happiness for the devotees of Lord Ram," the deputy chief minister added.

