India News | 3 Arrested for Cheating Pastor in Andhra's Krishna

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Three people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly cheating a pastor by selling fake gold to him in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, Kaikaluru police said.

The accused were identified as E Chanti Babu (29), M Tulasi Ram (29) and M Satyanarayana (45).

"E Chanti Babu, M Tulasi Ram and M Satyanarayana are friends and used to cheat people. Chanti and Tulasi Ram lured pastor Jnana Vijay of Vemavarappadu village, Kaikaluru Mandal in the name of selling gold on May 22. They took Rs 3 lakh and gave the pastor a bag and they slipped away. The pastor checked the bag only to find a stone. He immediately rushed to Kaikaluru police station and filed a complaint," Kaikaluru town Senior Inspector Shanmukha Sai said.

"The police caught the two and their partner Satyanarayana at the market yard today. They spent some money and were going to Eluru to buy some gold for cheating other people in the future," Sai said.

The police recovered Rs 4.5 lakh, four motorcycles, four phones, 53 fake gold coins and material to test gold.

A case has been registered in the matter. (ANI)

