India News | 3 Arrested in Connection with Robbery at Jodhpur's Jewellery Shop

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 06:37 AM IST
Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 15 (ANI): Police arrested three persons in connection with a robbery at a jewellery shop in Jodhpur on Sunday.

"They robbed the shop of a 70-year-old man on June 11. We have recovered items they had robbed from the store. The matter is under investigation," said Nor Mohammad, ACP.

"A few police officers reached the spot after receiving the information and started an investigation. It was found that one Raju had purchased a gold ring from the jewellery shop before lockdown. He noticed that the shop owner was an aged man and they could easily conduct a robbery here."

The crime took place on June 11 at around 12:00 pm, the police offical said.

"We have recovered on Activa Scooty, 93 grams of gold, 2500 gram silver, and one car have been recovered from accused," said Mohammad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

