Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The three-day session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly to begin from September 21, according to Assembly's Principal Secretary, AP Singh.

Earlier, the Monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which was scheduled to begin from July 20, was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

On March 24, an assembly session was held where Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan proved his majority on the floor of the house, days after Kamal Nath tendered his resignation from the chief ministerial post following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. (ANI)

