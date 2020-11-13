Mathura, Nov 13 (PTI) Three people have died in a Mathura village apparently after consuming spurious liquor, police said on Friday.

SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said that there have four deaths in a similarly suspicious circumstances in the neighbouring Sunahara village of Rajasthan.

According to him, three people from Oonchagaon village had reportedly consumed spurious liquor in Sunahara three days ago.

Two of them died within two days and their last rites were carried out by their family members, police said.

The third was brought dead at the community health centre of Barsana and his post mortem report might bright to light the reason behind all the three deaths, the police officer said.

