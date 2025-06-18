Hajipur (Bihar), Jun 18 (PTI) Three people died of suspected asphyxiation while cleaning a well in Bihar's Vaishali district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident took place in Jahagirpur locality in the afternoon when they inhaled “some poisonous gas” inside the well, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Bindeshwar Rai (50), Vikesh Kumar (30) and Rohit Kumar (21).

“Officials of the local police station reached the spot and promptly pulled out the bodies from the well. They might have fainted inside after inhaling poisonous gas. The three were taken to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared them dead,” Vaishali District Public Relations Officer Aman Anand said.

The exact cause of the incident will be known after postmortem examination, he added.

