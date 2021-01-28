Aizawl, Jan 28 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,362 on Thursday as three more people, including two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, tested positive for the virus, an official said.

While two of the news cases were reported from Lunglei district, the third one was registered in Aizawl district.

The new patients, aged between 34 and 57 years, are asymptomatic, the official said.

Mizoram currently has 42 active cases, while 4,311 patients have recovered from the disease.

Altogether nine COVID-19 patients have died in the state.

On Wednesday, the state tested 1,113 samples for coronavirus, taking the total number of such tests to 2,04,372 so far.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi, at least 5,269 healthcare workers have been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the ongoing inoculation drive. PTI

