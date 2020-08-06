Machilipatnam (AP), Aug 6 (PTI) Three minor girls of migrant workers families died of suffocation in a car on Thursday after getting trapped inside it at a village in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

The girls aged between six and eight were found dead inside the car at Remalle village by their parents, they said.

Also Read | Sikkim: Water Level of Rangit River Rises (Watch Video): Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

Two of the victims were children of migrant workers from Assam and the other from West Bengal.

Circle Inspector D V Ramana said the doors of the car apparently got locked automatically and the girls were suffocated to death in the incident that occurred at workers' quarters in the village.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: Indian Air Force Band Presents Musical Performance in Nagpur, Watch Video.

A case had been registered and further investigation was on, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)