Kolkata, May 24 (PTI) Three persons were injured when a state-run bus hit them in the central part of the city's Dalhousie area on Wednesday morning, a police officer said.

The three persons were identified as workers of the ongoing Metro Railway project there, he said.

The accident happened at around 6.30 am when the state-run bus somehow lost control and went on to hit a temporary tin-made cabin meant for workers for the Metro project in Dalhousie area, the officer said.

"After ramming into the cabin the speeding bus went on to hit the iron barricades before moving on the footpath," he said.

The three injured persons are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital while the driver of the bus has been detained, the officer added.

