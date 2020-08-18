Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A man allegedly set a car ablaze when there were three people inside the vehicle in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Monday, police said.

Vijayawada deputy commissioner of police (DCP) V Harshavardhan Raju said that condition of one of the three injured is serious and searches are on to nab accused Venugopal Reddy, who ran away from the spot after the incident.

"Venugopal Reddy was a business partner with Gangadhar some time ago. They used to buy and sell second-hand cars. However, their business did not run well. After incurring losses, Venugopal and Gangadhar parted ways," he told ANI.

The DCP said that Venugopal has been trying to talk to Gangadhar but the latter did not respond.

However, Gangadhar Gangadhar along with his wife Nagavalli and a friend Krishna Reddy went to a place in Vijayawada to meet Venugopal, police said.

"All four persons are discussing the matter in the car. At around 4.45 PM, Venugopal got down the car on the pretext of smoking a cigarette. He poured the petrol, which he brought in a whiskey bottle, on the car and set it ablaze. Venugopal Reddy ran away from the spot," DCP Harshavardhan said.

"The police took the victims to a hospital. While Krishna Reddy is met with serious burns, Gangadhar and Nagavalli suffered minor injuries. After the first aid, Nagavalli went home. Gangadhar was taken to Patamata Police Station for a statement," he said.

The DCP said that the case will be filed after finishing legal formalities. (ANI)

