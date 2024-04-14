Ambikapur, Apr 14 (PTI) Three minor siblings were charred to death after a fire broke out in a thatched house in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday late in Barima village under Kamleshwarpur police station limits when the children's mother went to a neighbour's house after lighting a mud stove, a police official said.

The woman, Sudhni Bai, lit the stove at around 9 pm and went to the neighbour's house to look for her another elder daughter, he said.

She returned at around 3 am and found the entire house gutted, the official said in a statement.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot.

Prima facie, the stove flames seem to have led to the fire in the house, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The deceased have been identified as Kumari Gulabi (8), her sister Sushma (4) and brother Ram Prasad (2), the official said.

