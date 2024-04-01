Durg Factory Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Chhattisgarh's District, Firefighters on Scene

Massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Durg district, Chhattisgarh, with firefighters mobilized to contain the blaze late on Monday, April 1.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 01, 2024 09:32 PM IST

A massive fire erupted at a chemical factory in Chhattisgarh's Durg district late on Monday, April 1, prompting swift action from firefighters. Video footage shared by news agency ANI captured thick smoke billowing from the factory premises as flames engulfed the site, while local residents observed from a distance. Further details on the cause of the fire and any potential casualties are currently awaited as firefighters work to contain the situation. Volvo Car on Fire in Chhattisgarh: Volvo's C40 Recharge Electric Car Catches Fire on Highway, Photos and Videos of 'Burning Car' Surface.

Chemical Factory Fire

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
chemical factory chemical factory fire Chhattisgarh Durg Durg Factory Fire Fire Live Breaking News Headlines
You might also like
World Autism Awareness Day 2024 Date, Theme and Significance: What Is Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)? Everything You Need To Know the Day
  • Celebrate Diversity Month 2024: Know the Origin, Significance and History Behind This Observance That Honours the Diversity Amongst Our Communities
  • Videos
    Parineeti Chopra Is Not Pregnant; Actress Ends Pregnancy Rumours By Wearing Fitted Clothes For Chamkila Promotions Parineeti Chopra Is Not Pregnant; Actress Ends Pregnancy Rumours By Wearing Fitted Clothes For Chamkila Promotions
    • Close
    Search

    Durg Factory Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Chhattisgarh's District, Firefighters on Scene

    Massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Durg district, Chhattisgarh, with firefighters mobilized to contain the blaze late on Monday, April 1.

    Socially Team Latestly| Apr 01, 2024 09:32 PM IST

    A massive fire erupted at a chemical factory in Chhattisgarh's Durg district late on Monday, April 1, prompting swift action from firefighters. Video footage shared by news agency ANI captured thick smoke billowing from the factory premises as flames engulfed the site, while local residents observed from a distance. Further details on the cause of the fire and any potential casualties are currently awaited as firefighters work to contain the situation. Volvo Car on Fire in Chhattisgarh: Volvo's C40 Recharge Electric Car Catches Fire on Highway, Photos and Videos of 'Burning Car' Surface.

    Chemical Factory Fire

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    chemical factory chemical factory fire Chhattisgarh Durg Durg Factory Fire Fire Live Breaking News Headlines
    You might also like
    Iran vs Israel: Iranian Embassy Destroyed in Israeli Strike in Syria's Damascus, Several Diplomats Killed, Say Reports (Watch Videos)
    World

    Iran vs Israel: Iranian Embassy Destroyed in Israeli Strike in Syria's Damascus, Several Diplomats Killed, Say Reports (Watch Videos)
    Mohammad Reza Zahedi Dies: Senior Iranian Guard Corps Leader Killed in Alleged Israeli Strike in Syria's Damascus, Says Report
    World

    Mohammad Reza Zahedi Dies: Senior Iranian Guard Corps Leader Killed in Alleged Israeli Strike in Syria's Damascus, Says Report
    Syria Blast: Explosion Heard as Fire Breaks Out in Building Adjacent to Iranian Embassy in Damascus After Suspected Israeli Airstrike (See Pics and Videos)
    World

    Syria Blast: Explosion Heard as Fire Breaks Out in Building Adjacent to Iranian Embassy in Damascus After Suspected Israeli Airstrike (See Pics and Videos)
    Tags:
    chemical factory chemical factory fire Chhattisgarh Durg Durg Factory Fire Fire Live Breaking News Headlines
    You might also like
    Iran vs Israel: Iranian Embassy Destroyed in Israeli Strike in Syria's Damascus, Several Diplomats Killed, Say Reports (Watch Videos)
    World

    Iran vs Israel: Iranian Embassy Destroyed in Israeli Strike in Syria's Damascus, Several Diplomats Killed, Say Reports (Watch Videos)
    Mohammad Reza Zahedi Dies: Senior Iranian Guard Corps Leader Killed in Alleged Israeli Strike in Syria's Damascus, Says Report
    World

    Mohammad Reza Zahedi Dies: Senior Iranian Guard Corps Leader Killed in Alleged Israeli Strike in Syria's Damascus, Says Report
    Syria Blast: Explosion Heard as Fire Breaks Out in Building Adjacent to Iranian Embassy in Damascus After Suspected Israeli Airstrike (See Pics and Videos)
    World

    Syria Blast: Explosion Heard as Fire Breaks Out in Building Adjacent to Iranian Embassy in Damascus After Suspected Israeli Airstrike (See Pics and Videos)
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kavita Khanna, Wife of Late Actor and Former MP Vinod Khanna, Considers Entering Into Politics Says ‘People in Surveys Want Me As Their MP’ (Watch Video)
    News

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kavita Khanna, Wife of Late Actor and Former MP Vinod Khanna, Considers Entering Into Politics Says ‘People in Surveys Want Me As Their MP’ (Watch Video)
    Google Trends Google Trends
    MS Dhoni
    200K+ searches
    Nifty
    100K+ searches
    Real Madrid vs Athletic Club
    100K+ searches
    SBI
    100K+ searches
    SBI net Banking
    100K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    Kartik Aaryan
    Google Trends Google Trends
    MS Dhoni
    200K+ searches
    Nifty
    100K+ searches
    Real Madrid vs Athletic Club
    100K+ searches
    SBI
    100K+ searches
    SBI net Banking
    100K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma