Durg Factory Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Chhattisgarh's District, Firefighters on Scene

A massive fire erupted at a chemical factory in Chhattisgarh's Durg district late on Monday, April 1, prompting swift action from firefighters. Video footage shared by news agency ANI captured thick smoke billowing from the factory premises as flames engulfed the site, while local residents observed from a distance. Further details on the cause of the fire and any potential casualties are currently awaited as firefighters work to contain the situation. Volvo Car on Fire in Chhattisgarh: Volvo's C40 Recharge Electric Car Catches Fire on Highway, Photos and Videos of 'Burning Car' Surface.

Chemical Factory Fire

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Durg district. pic.twitter.com/mrSoIDVn6K — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)