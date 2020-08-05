Dehradun, Aug 5 (PTI) Three more coronavirus patients died in Uttarakhand on Wednesday taking the toll to 98, while the state's infection tally rose to 8,254 with 246 more people testing COVID-19 positive, the health department said.

As of now, there are a total of 2,885 active cases in the state, it said.

One patient each died at Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Hospital, Dehradun's Doon Medical College and the Rishikesh based All Institute of Medical Sciences, a bulletin issued by the state health department said.

The state also reported the highest number of recoveries in a day so far with 386 people cured and discharged on Wednesday, it said.

Meanwhile, 246 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state with Uttarkashi district reporting the highest number of 66 cases.

There were 50 cases reported in Nainital district, 47 in Dehradun, 36 in Udham Singh Nagar and 20 in Haridwar, the bulletin said.

It said Pauri Garhwal reported nine cases, Rudraprayag (six), Tehri Garhwal (five), Chamoli (three), Almora (two), and Bageshwar and Champawat (one each), the bulletin said.

Out of a total of 8,254 COVID-19 cases, 5,233 people have recovered, 38 migrated out of the state and 98 died.

