India News | 3 More Test Positive for COVID-19; Total Cases in Pondy 25

Puducherry, May 23 (PTI) Three more men belonging to peripheral villages here tested positive for the COVID-19 on Saturday taking the tally to 25 with a woman having been discharged.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S. Mohan Kumar said in a statement that the total active cases in the Union Territory was 25 now after the discharge of the woman patient from the government general hospital in Karaikal on Friday.

Eleven patients have so far been discharged from the hospitals in the Union Territory, he said.

All the three patients hailing from neighbouring Tamil Nadu districts of Villupuram and Cuddalore, who were taking treatment for some weeks in JIPMER, were also discharged.

On Friday, six cases were reported in Puducherry. Of the six, two were women, three were men and a nine-year-old boy.

