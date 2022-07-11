Jammu, Jul 11 (PTI) Three drug smugglers were arrested here in Samba on Monday with 40 kilograms of poppy in their possession, officials said.

A police party intercepted a truck at Mansar Morh and found approximately 40 Kg of poppy in two plastic sacks inside it, they said.

The accused, identified as Anil Kumar, Deep Kumar, and Harjeet Singh were arrested.

The contraband item and the vehicle were also seized, they said.

A case has been registered at Samba Police Station and the matter is being further investigated, police said.

