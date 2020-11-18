Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Dharavi reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections in the slum area of Mumbai to 3,626, a civic official said.

On Tuesday, two new coronavirus cases were found in the slum colony, which was once a COVID-19 hotspot.

Also Read | Google to Launch New Google Pay App & Co-Branded Debit Card Tonight, Watch Live Streaming Here.

The official said the number of active COVID-19 cases in Dharavi remained unchanged at eight.

Out of the total 3,626 cases reported so far, 3,307 patients have recovered, the official said.

Also Read | Karnataka’s Detention Centre Opened Near Bengaluru; Sudanese Man Living in India Illegally For 4 Years Becomes 1st Inmate.

Dharavi, which is spread over 2.5 sq km area and houses nearly 6.5 lakh people, reported its first coronavirus case on April 1.

It later emerged as a prominent COVID-19 hotspot in the city, before the cases were successfully brought under control with coordinated efforts by various stake-holders. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)