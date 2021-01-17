Port Blair, Jan 17 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported three new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the union territory to 4,982, a health department official said on Sunday.

The three new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The union territory now has 25 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,895 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The death toll in the archipelago remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he added.

The union territory administration has so far tested 2,02,517 samples for COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 2.46 per cent, the official added.

